Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2024: BMR, LASE, INTC, GOOG

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 0.5%.

In corporate news, Beamr Imaging (BMR) shares surged almost 20% after it disclosed plans to demonstrate a video optimization application for real-time video streaming over 5G.

Laser Photonics (LASE) shares soared more than 76% after it said it received an order from L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for its marking and engraving system.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said Tuesday it entered into collaborations with several companies to expand the services of its generative artificial intelligence technology. Best Buy (BBY) and Accenture (ACN) will deploy Google Cloud's generative AI features for their customer services, Google said. Alphabet shares added 1.2%.

Intel (INTC) on Tuesday introduced its Gaudi 3 AI accelerator at a company event. The product is able to power AI systems with up to tens of thousands of accelerators connected via ethernet, Intel said in a statement. The company's shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.