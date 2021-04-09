Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2021: UCTT, NCTY, XLK, SOXX

Tech firms were trading lower during pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.7%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.9% lower.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) lost more than 5% after pricing a public offering of about 3.2 million common shares at $55 per share for gross proceeds of about $175 million.

The9 Ltd. (NCTY) was up almost 1% after signing a memorandum of understanding to buy additional bitcoin mining machines in exchange for its class A ordinary shares.

