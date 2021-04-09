Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2021: SOGO,LEDS,AEHR,SIMO

Technology stocks were moderately higher heading into Friday close, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Sogou (SOGO) rose 3.6% after three unnamed sources told Reuters tech giant Tencent Holdings was nearing regulatory approval to take the Chinese language search engine company private, with China's State Administration of Market Regulation reportedly wanting Tencent to create a special mechanism to ensure data security for users before signing off on the deal.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) was ending little changed, giving back a 2.2% gain that followed B. Riley, citing "attractive" valuation, increasing its price target for the data storage company by $13 to $88 a share and reiterating its buy rating.

Among decliners, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) about 10% after the chipmaking equipment company swung to an adjusted fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.02 per share from a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year while revenue fell to $5.3 million.

SemiLEDS (LEDS) dropped 10.5% after the light emitting diode components company reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with a profit of $0.08 per share a year earlier. Revenue declined 21.5% year over year to $1.21 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.