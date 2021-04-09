Technology
LEDS

Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2021: LEDS,AEHR,SIMO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling by the same amount this afternoon.

In company news, SemiLEDS (LEDS) dropped nearly 12% after the light emitting diode components company reported fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with a profit of $0.08 per share a year earlier. Revenue declined 21.5% year over year to $1.21 million.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) slid 7.9% after the chipmaking equipment company swung to an adjusted fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.02 per share from a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year while revenue fell to $5.3 million.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) rose 1.1% after B. Riley, citing "attractive" valuation, increased its price target for the data storage company by $13 to $88 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEDS AEHR SIMO

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Korean ETF market and launching Korea’s first Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector ETF

    Mirae Asset Head of ETFs Namki Kim, CFA joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss the Korean ETF market, Mirae’s expansion, and launching Korea’s first Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector ETF.

    22 hours ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular