Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2021: LEDS,AEHR,SIMO

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling by the same amount this afternoon.

In company news, SemiLEDS (LEDS) dropped nearly 12% after the light emitting diode components company reported fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with a profit of $0.08 per share a year earlier. Revenue declined 21.5% year over year to $1.21 million.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) slid 7.9% after the chipmaking equipment company swung to an adjusted fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.02 per share from a $0.02 per share profit during the same quarter last year while revenue fell to $5.3 million.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) rose 1.1% after B. Riley, citing "attractive" valuation, increased its price target for the data storage company by $13 to $88 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

