Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2020: WRTC,BILI,SNE,BIDU,BRKS

Technology stocks turned lower Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sinking 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping nearly 3%.

(+) Wrap Technologies (WRTC) climbed 6% after the security equipment company said it received new orders its BolaWrap remote restraint device from law enforcement agencies in eight states during March. Financial terms and order quantities were not disclosed.

(+) Bilibili (BILI) rose 2% after the company said Sony's (SNE) US subsidiary was acquiring a 4.98% stake in the Chinese online entertainment platform by buying $400 million newly-issued Class Z ordinary shares as part of a broader collaboration agreement between the companies.

(+) Baidu (BIDU) was ahead 1.5%. The search engine company Thursday said it would stop updating some of its newsfeed channels to comply with new Chinese regulations and warned the move could affect its marketing services revenue. The Cyberspace Administration of China earlier this week ordered Baidu to clean up improper information on its website and halt the spread of "low-brow content," according to reports.

(-) Brooks Automation (BRKS) slipped 3% after Needham & Co started covering the chip-making equipment company with a hold rating.

