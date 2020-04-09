Technology Sector Update for 04/09/2020: GRPN, SAP, MCHP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.62%

AAPL: +0.84%

IBM: +0.60%

CSCO: +1.05%

GOOG: +0.62%

Technology heavyweights were gaining pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Groupon (GRPN), which was more than 1% lower as media outlets, citing an email from Groupon Interim CEO Aaron Cooper, reported that the company has furloughed "significant portions" of its sales and sales operations employees due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) SAP (SAP) was up more than 2% after it reported preliminary results for Q1, with total revenue expected to grow 7% year-over-year to EUR6.52 billion ($7.09 billion) and non-IFRS operating profit to rise 1% to EUR1.48 billion.

In other sector news:

(+) Microchip Technology (MCHP) was still advancing marginally a day after saying it expects net sales for the quarter ended March 31 to be up by about 3% sequentially, compared with its previous guidance of about flat sequentially.

