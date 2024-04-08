Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2024: PERI, MODN, TSM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.3% lower.

Perion Network (PERI) was down more than 37% after the company lowered its 2024 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA due to a decline in search advertising activity in Q1.

Vista Equity Partners has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Model N (MODN), for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction, Model N said. Model N was up over 9% in recent Monday premarket activity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was over 2% higher after saying it would receive up to a $6.60 billion subsidy from the US Department of Commerce to expand the facilities for advanced semiconductor production at its existing plants in Phoenix, Arizona.

