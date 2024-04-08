News & Insights

Technology
AUUD

Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2024: AUUD, SPOT, TSM, MODN

April 08, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Auddia (AUUD) shares more than doubled after the company said the US Patent and Trademark Office granted it a patent covering the technology it deploys in an app to deliver ad-free AM/FM radio stations to paid subscribers.

Spotify (SPOT) is introducing a new artificial intelligence-backed feature that would let premium users create music playlists using prompts. Its shares were falling 0.2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) said its Arizona unit agreed to preliminary terms with the US government to receive up to $11.6 billion in grants and loans as the Taiwanese chipmaker looks to expand its semiconductor production facilities in Phoenix. Its shares added 1.1%.

Model N (MODN) is set to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal announced Monday that values the software company at about $1.25 billion. Model N shares jumped 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUUD
SPOT
TSM
MODN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.