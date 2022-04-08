Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLK, SOXX, CRWD, PCTI, TTWO

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.38% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently falling 0.35%.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was recently gaining more than 3% after saying Thursday that it secured a provisional authorization to operate at impact level 4, allowing the company to deploy its Falcon cybersecurity platform to a broad range of defense customers.

PC-Tel (PCTI) said Thursday it has entered an alliance with internet of things firm Stargent IoT to provide remote monitoring services for air quality, temperature, humidity and other conditions. PC-Tel shares were up 4.6% pre-bell.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) fell about 0.3% pre-bell after the company said Thursday it plans to sell $2.7 billion of senior notes in an underwritten public offering.

