Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2022: RXT,TSM,YVR

Technology stocks were paring a large portion of their earlier declines. The SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was slipping 0.4% but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was still falling 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Rackspace Technology (RXT) fell over 12% after Oppenheimer Friday cut its stock rating for the multi-cloud technology services company to perform from outperform, citing over margin pressure and debt levels. The Oppenheimer analysts also removed their $18 price target for Rackspace shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 0.6% lower this afternoon, nearly halving its prior decline, after the chipmaker said it generated 491.08 billion Taiwanese dollars in revenue during the first three months of 2022, up 35.5% over year-ago levels and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting 469.01 billion dollars in Q1 revenue.

Liquid Media Group (YVR) climbed 4.1% after the video production platform company late Thursday reported an increase in sales to $767,790 during its FY21 ended Nov. 30 from just $35,487 in revenue during the previous year.

