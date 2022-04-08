Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2022: LPSN,RXT,TSM,YVR

Technology stocks retraced their earlier declines late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, LivePerson (LPSN) climbed 2% after the business messaging company Friday said it was "constructively engaged" in talks with Starboard Value, the activist hedge fund that has nominated four director candidates for the LivePerson board. In a letter Thursday to current board members, Starboard chided the company for its "extremely poor" corporate governance and urged management to quickly take steps to address surging costs.

Among decliners, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 1.2% lower this afternoon after the chipmaker said it generated 491.08 billion Taiwanese dollars in revenue during the first three months of 2022, up 35.5% over year-ago levels and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting 469.01 billion dollars in Q1 revenue.

Liquid Media Group (YVR) turned 4% lower, giving back an earlier gain that followed the video production platform company late Thursday reported an increase in sales to $767,790 during its FY21 ended Nov. 30 from just $35,487 in revenue during the previous year.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) fell over 13% after Oppenheimer Friday cut its stock rating for the multi-cloud technology services company to perform from outperform, citing over margin pressure and debt levels. The Oppenheimer analysts also removed their $18 price target for Rackspace shares.

