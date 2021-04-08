Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2021: ORBC,AVCT,SFET

Technology stocks were advancing in recent trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.1% Thursday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, ORBCOMM (ORBC) Thursday surged 52% to touch its highest share price since July 2017 after agreeing to a $1.1 billion buyout offer from private equity firm GI Partners.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) rose 21% after saying it received a proposal to acquire all of its shares for about $9 each.

Safe-T Group (SFET) almost 18% after the company said its ZoneZero solution was added to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.