Technology
PINS

Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2020: PINS, INSG, SGH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.31%

AAPL: +1.16%

IBM: +0.92%

CSCO: +1.08%

GOOG: +1.44%

Top technology stocks were advancing pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pinterest (PINS), which was up more than 11% after announcing a move to suspend its full-year 2020 financial guidance amid the growing uncertainty of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The social media web also said it expects Q1 revenue of $269 million to $272 million, versus the consensus estimate of $268.9 million compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Inseego (INSG) was gaining over 10% in value after the maker of mobile hotspot and other connectivity devices said Q1 revenue should exceed the current consensus of $52 million.

(+) SMART Global Holdings (SGH) was more than 5% higher after it reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 for Q2 of fiscal 2020, down from $0.77 in the prior year. The result was ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.50 compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINS INSG SGH MSFT AAPL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular