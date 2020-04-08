Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2020: PINS, INSG, SGH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.31%

AAPL: +1.16%

IBM: +0.92%

CSCO: +1.08%

GOOG: +1.44%

Top technology stocks were advancing pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pinterest (PINS), which was up more than 11% after announcing a move to suspend its full-year 2020 financial guidance amid the growing uncertainty of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The social media web also said it expects Q1 revenue of $269 million to $272 million, versus the consensus estimate of $268.9 million compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Inseego (INSG) was gaining over 10% in value after the maker of mobile hotspot and other connectivity devices said Q1 revenue should exceed the current consensus of $52 million.

(+) SMART Global Holdings (SGH) was more than 5% higher after it reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 for Q2 of fiscal 2020, down from $0.77 in the prior year. The result was ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.50 compiled by Capital IQ.

