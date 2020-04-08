Technology Sector Update for 04/08/2020: FVRR,PINS,RNG

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were climbing Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Fiverr International (FVRR) raced 26% higher after the online platform for freelance services Wednesday projected Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to exceed its prior outlook by a small margin. In a letter to investors, CEO Micha Kaufman said Fiverr has enjoyed a strong start to 2020 and did not feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic until the third week of March, experiencing a 10% to 15% sequential decline in activity.

In other sector news:

(+) RingCentral (RNG) was nearly 14% higher after Evercore ISI began coverage of the networking software-as-a-service company with an outperform rating and a $240 price target.

(+) Pinterest (PINS) rose over 12% after late Tuesday saying it expects to report Q1 revenue in a range of $269 million to $272 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $268.9 million in revenue at the social network website during the three months ended March 31.

