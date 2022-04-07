Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2022: MNTS,HPQ,BRK.A,BRK.B,CDK,BBUC,BBU,BBUC.TO,BBU-UN.TO

Technology stocks were moderately lower on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Momentus (MNTS) rocketed more than 51% higher after the commercial space company signed multiple launch agreements with SpaceX, reserving four additional slots for transporter missions beginning in October and continuing in January, April and October 2023.

HP (HPQ) climbed over 17% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Warren Buffett, through various Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) subsidiaries and investment vehicles, now owns nearly 121 million of the computer-maker's shares, representing an 11.4% equity stake.

CDK Global (CDK) gained over 11% after the dealer-management software company agreed to an $8.3 billion private-equity buyout proposal from Brookfield Business Partners (BBUC, BBU). CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 in cash for each CDK share, or 12% over Wednesday's closing price.

