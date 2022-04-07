Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2022: HPQ, BRK.A, BRK.B, CCCS, CZOO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.36% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.35%.

HP (HPQ) was gaining over 10% in value after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), in a Form 4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, reported ownership of about 121 million HP shares, representing an 11.4% stake.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) was down more than 8% after it priced a public offering of 20 million common shares by certain selling shareholders at $9.70 per share.

Cazoo Group (CZOO) was up more than 11% as it reported Q4 earnings of 2 million British pounds ($2.6 million), as compared with a loss of 1 million pounds a year ago.

