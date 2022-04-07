Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2022: CXM,MNTS,HPQ,BRK.A,BRK.B,CDK,BBUC,BBU,BBUC.TO,BBU-UN.TO

Technology stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Sprinklr (CXM) rose over 21% after the social software firm late Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted net loss and above-consensus revenue for its Q4 ended Jan. 31 and projected Q1 and FY23 revenue also exceeding Wall Street estimates. It sees revenue for the current quarter ending April 30 in a range of $140 million to $142 million and between $607 million to $615 million in FY23 revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $136 million and $587.2 million, respectively.

Momentus (MNTS) rocketed more than 50% higher after the commercial space company signed multiple launch agreements with SpaceX, reserving four additional slots for transporter missions beginning in October and continuing in January, April and October 2023.

HP (HPQ) climbed almost 15% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Warren Buffett, through various Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) subsidiaries and investment vehicles, now owns nearly 121 million of the computer maker's shares, representing an 11.4% equity stake.

CDK Global (CDK) gained over 11% after the dealer-management software company agreed to an $8.3 billion private-equity buyout proposal from Brookfield Business Partners (BBUC, BBU). CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 in cash for each CDK share, or 12% over Wednesday's closing price.

