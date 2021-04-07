Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2021: OUST,HIMX,SAIC

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Ouster (OUST) climbed 36% after Citigroup began coverage of 3-D vision sensors company with a buy investment recommendation and a $17 price target.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) rose 4% after the semiconductor company said it expects its Q1 non-GAAP earnings to reach about $0.38 per American depositary share, which is higher than its previous guidance of $0.30 to $0.34 per American depositary share.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was 1.5% higher after saying it secured an eight-year, $3.6 billion contract to provide the US Army with engineering, software and integration services at its Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation and Missile Center.

