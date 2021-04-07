Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2021: HIMX, SAIC, UMC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks dropped in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.14% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.10% lower in recent trading.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) was climbing past 5% after saying it expects its Q1 non-GAAP earnings to reach about $0.38 per American depositary share, which is higher than its previous earnings guidance which projected non-GAAP earnings of $0.30 to $0.34 per American depositary share.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was gaining over 4% in value after saying it won a five-year, single-award contract valued at $800 million from the US Army. The company said it also secured a separate $3.6 billion contract from the US Army for engineering services supporting hardware-in-the-loop and modeling and simulation development.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was slightly higher after reporting net sales of NT$16.62 billion ($584.7 million) in March, up 14.1% from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.