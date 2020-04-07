Technology Sector Update for 04/07/2020: SEAC, GSKY, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +2.77%

AAPL: +2.87%

IBM: +3.68%

CSCO: +2.58%

GOOG: +2.96%

Top technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) SeaChange International (SEAC), which was plunging more than 18% even after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP income from operations of $0.13 per share, compared with a loss $0.03 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share.

(+) GreenSky (GSKY) was gaining more than 8% after saying its Q1 transaction volume rose 10% year over year to $1.37 billion, of which $905 million was generated from January and February before the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the business.

(+) Broadcom (AVGO) was advancing more than 3% after it priced its $2.25 billion of 4.7% senior notes due 2025 and $2.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2030, with funds raised to be used to repay some debt, including funding the purchase of tender offer notes from three tranches of its older senior notes.

