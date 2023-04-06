Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2023: TSLA, AMZN, MSFT, AI

Tech stocks were mixed late afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.4%.

In company news, Tesla's (TSLA) nine former employees said that from 2019 to 2022, private videos and images recorded by customers' car cameras were shared in internal chat rooms, according to Reuters special report on Thursday. The company's shares were declining 0.3%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was advancing 1%. The company said it priced its Luna+ cloud gaming service at $9.99 a month.

Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to pay $2.98 million to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to settle its potential civil liability for exporting services or software from the US to countries or persons under US sanctions. Microsoft shares were up 2.5%.

C3.ai (AI) shares jumped 8.3% after the company said that Kerrisdale Capital's allegations over the company's financial disclosures showed a "misunderstanding" of US GAAP accounting practices and principles.

