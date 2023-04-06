Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2023: AMPL, NXPL, PSN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.62% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.78% lower recently.

Amplitude (AMPL) was slipping past 3% after saying its board has approved a plan to reduce its global workforce by about 13% in a bid to cut costs and improve operational efficiencies.

NextPlat Corp (NXPL) was almost 7% higher after saying it entered into a binding securities purchase agreement to sell about 3.4 million shares of its common stock to a strategic investor, for gross proceeds of about $6 million.

Parsons (PSN) was up more than 1% after saying it secured the recompete Technical Support Services Contract 5 by the Federal Aviation Administration. The contract, which has a ceiling value of $1.8 billion, includes a base period of four years and two three-year option periods.

