Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2023: AI, EA, NOGN

April 06, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Tech stocks were steady to higher this afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index little changed.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) shares were up over 10% after it said that Kerrisdale Capital's allegations over the company's financial disclosures showed a "misunderstanding" of US GAAP accounting practices and principles.

Nogin (NOGN) was down over 5% after it said it closed its public offering of about 7.3 million shares and warrants to buy the same number of shares at a combined price of $3 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of about $22 million.

Electronic Arts (EA) was down 0.4% after it said it is unveiling the design and identity details of its new football brand EA Sports FC.

