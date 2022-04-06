Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2022: TUFN,GTLB,TWLO,DMRC

Technology stocks pared a portion of their earlier Wednesday decline, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 2.3% in late trade and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) climbed more than 43% after agreeing to a $570 million private-equity buyout offer from Turn/River Capital, which will pay $13 in cash for each Tufin share, representing a 44% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Twilio (TWLO) dropped 7.2% after Piper Sandler Wednesday lowered its price target for the cloud communications company by $130 to $270 a share but maintained its overweight rating for the stock.

Digimarc (DMRC) rose 5.9% after the identification technology company Wednesday announced agreements with selected investors for a direct offering of nearly 2.3 million common shares priced at $25.90 each and generating around $58.3 million in gross proceeds.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) added 7.1% after the information technology services Wednesday raised its Q1 revenue outlook, now expecting at least $65 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with its prior forecast expecting between $55 million to $60 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking at $57.3 million in Q1 revenue.

