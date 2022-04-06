Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2022: TUFN, ARRY, ANY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by almost 2%.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) was surging past 43% after saying it has agreed to be purchased by Turn/River Capital, a software-focused investment firm, in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $570 million.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was up more than 13%, reversing the share value it shed the previous day, when it reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.03 per share.

Sphere 3D (ANY) was over 3% lower, offsetting a portion of its previous-day gains as it joined the Crypto Climate Accord and agreed to purchase one million carbon offset credits over the next 14 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.