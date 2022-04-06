Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2022: GTLB,TWLO,DMRC

Technology stocks were falling hard again on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.6% this afternoon as bond yields climbed to some of their highest levels in three years ahead of the release of minutes from the last Federal Open Markets Committee meeting.

In company news, GitLab (GTLB) fell 8.1% after a new regulatory filing showed JPMorgan (JPM) has reduced its equity interest in the software-as-a-service firm to 259,088 shares, or about 0.9% of its outstanding stock, compared with 826,966 shares and a 6.5% ownership stake in January.

Twilio (TWLO) dropped 7.6% after Piper Sandler Wednesday lowered its price target for the cloud communications company by $130 to $270 a share but maintained its overweight rating for the stock.

Digimarc (DMRC) rose 4.9% after the identification technology company Wednesday announced agreements with selected investors for a direct offering of nearly 2.3 million common shares at $25.90 each, generating around $58.3 million in gross proceeds.

