Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2021: UCTT,DCT,PHUN

Technology stocks were losing ground in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) dropped almost 12% after the chipmaking systems company disclosed plans for a $175 million public common stock offering.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) fell 2.9%. JMP Securities increased its price target for the software-as-a-service company by $2 to $51 and reiterated its market outperform stock rating.

Phunware (PHUN) rose nearly 10% after the enterprise software firm said Tuesday it will allow bitcoin purchases as part of the upcoming launch of its blockchain-enabled MaaS customer data platform and MaaS mobile loyalty ecosystem.

