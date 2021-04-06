Technology

Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2021: GBOX, MRVL, PRSP, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.20%.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) was climbing past 12% after saying it has doubled its FY2021 processing volume guidance after Q1 volume materially outpaced prior expectations. The company now expects to process at least $1.2 billion in transactions for full-year 2021.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was slightly higher after saying its wholly owned subsidiary Marvell Technology priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.650% senior notes due 2026, $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior notes due 2028 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due 2031.

Perspecta (PRSP) was unchanged after announcing that it won four contracts from the US Department of Defense for large-scale experimentation and prototyping of dual-use 5G technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRVL PRSP XLK SOXX

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular