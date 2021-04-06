Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2021: GBOX, MRVL, PRSP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.20%.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) was climbing past 12% after saying it has doubled its FY2021 processing volume guidance after Q1 volume materially outpaced prior expectations. The company now expects to process at least $1.2 billion in transactions for full-year 2021.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was slightly higher after saying its wholly owned subsidiary Marvell Technology priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.650% senior notes due 2026, $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior notes due 2028 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due 2031.

Perspecta (PRSP) was unchanged after announcing that it won four contracts from the US Department of Defense for large-scale experimentation and prototyping of dual-use 5G technology.

