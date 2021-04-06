Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2021: EBON,UCTT,DCT,PHUN

Technology stocks lost ground in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was declining 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Ebang International (EBON) tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday after short-sellers Hindenburg Research accused the cryptocurrency mining machine company of spending the proceeds of its recent stock sales on "opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties."

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) dropped nearly 11% after the chipmaking systems company disclosed plans for a $175 million public common stock offering.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) fell 2.6%. JMP Securities increased its price target for the software-as-a-service company by $2 to $51 and reiterated its market outperform stock rating.

Phunware (PHUN) rose 11.1% after the enterprise software firm said Tuesday it will allow bitcoin purchases as part of the upcoming launch of its blockchain-enabled MaaS customer data platform and MaaS mobile loyalty ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.