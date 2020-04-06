Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2020: NXPI,COHR,CVLT,ZM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +5.86%

AAPL +6.82%

IBM +6.62%

CSCO +4.85%

GOOG +6.89%

Technology stocks were climbing during Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 7.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 9.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) rallied 14.5% after the chipmaker Monday disclosed in a new regulatory filing that seven of its top executives, including CEO Richard Clemmer and chief financial officer CFO Peter Kelly, and nine of its non-executive directors took a 25% pay cut, effective April 1.

In other sector news:

(+) CommVault Systems (CVLT) was 4% higher after Monday announcing a limited duration shareholder rights plan to block a takeover if an acquirer does not pay a high enough premium for the data storage and recovery software company following the steep slide in its share price during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors April 13 will receive the right to buy another share for each share they currently own, with the rights becoming exercisable if a person or group acquires more than 10% of its outstanding stock.

(+) Coherent (COHR) climbed more than 13% after the laser-based technologies company Monday named Andreas Mattes to be its new CEO, effective immediately. Mattes most recently was a senior advisor at McKinsey and he succeeds John Ambroso, who will become a special advisor at the company through the end of next year.

(-) Zoom Video Communication (ZM) dropped almost 3% after the Department of Education in New York City reportedly wants to ban use of the company's videoconferencing app at its 1,800 schools because of security and privacy violations. New York Attorney General Letitia James also is asking Zoom to explain how its Mac app could activate a person's camera without authorization, according to reports.

