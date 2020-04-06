Technology Sector Update for 04/06/2020: AAPL, ORCL, TDY, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +3.95%

AAPL: +3.58%

IBM: +3.26%

CSCO: +4.33%

GOOG: +3.82%

Technology majors were rallying pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Apple (AAPL), which was more than 3% higher amid plans to produce more than one million face shields weekly to support health care workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video uploaded on Twitter, CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant has donated more than 20 million N95 masks to organizations around the world and that the company is currently working on designing and producing face shields.

(+) Oracle (ORCL) was up more than 2% after saying investment company Ponos Industries has presented a "mini-tender" offer to buy up to 2 million shares of the company's capital stock at $50 per share. The company recommended its shareholders not to tender their shares in the offer.

(-) Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was more than 1% lower after it confirmed in an 8-K filing that it is in advanced talks to purchase Photonis International and affiliates for about $550 million.

