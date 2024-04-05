News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2024: META, TSLA, ENPH

April 05, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Tech stocks were gaining Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.6%.

In corporate news, Meta Platforms (META) shares jumped 3%. The firm said it's changing its policies on handling "manipulated media" and will start labeling a wider range of video, audio and image content as "Made with AI" when it detects industry standard AI image indicators or when people disclose that they're uploading AI-generated content.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 2.7%. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday denied a Reuters report earlier in the day that the EV maker has canceled its plans to offer a less-expensive car.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) sank 5% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $121 from $126. Separately, the firm said David Ranhoff will step down as its chief commercial officer, effective June 30, and will transition to a part-time role as commercial adviser.

