Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2023: DLO, FATH, AI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.7% lower.

DLocal (DLO) was down more than 12% after the company overnight posted Q4 earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, compared with $0.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11 per share.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) was falling past 5% after saying late Tuesday the company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it is not in compliance with the stock market criteria for continued listing because its average closing price was below $1 per share over 30 trading days.

C3.ai (AI) stock was more than 2% lower after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital said Tuesday it sent a letter to the software company's auditor, alleging accounting and disclosure irregularities. C3.ai had not immediately responded to MT Newswires' request for comment.

