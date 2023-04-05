Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2023: AAPL, NNDM, SSYS, PLUS, WATT

Tech stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropping 1.8%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) said that over 250 suppliers in 28 countries have committed to using renewable energy to make its products by 2030. Separately, Apple said it plans to open its first Indian retail store in Mumbai. The tech giant's shares were declining 1.1%.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said it is preparing to acquire Stratasys (SYSS) and is ready to make a special tender offer that will leave it holding at least 51% ownership in Stratasys. Nano Dimension shares were down over 10% and Stratasys was flat.

Energous (WATT) said that its 1W PowerBridge was approved in Japan for unlimited power distance transmission. The shares were up 0.1%.

ePlus (PLUS) rose 1.7% after saying its board has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 1 million shares over a 12-month period beginning on May 28.

