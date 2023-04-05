Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2023: AAPL, NNDM, SSYS, PLUS

Tech stocks fell Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.2%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) plans to open its first Indian retail store in Mumbai. The company's shares were down 1.7%.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said it is preparing to acquire Stratasys (SYSS) and is ready to make a special tender offer that will leave it holding at least 51% ownership in Stratasys. Nano Dimension shares were down 9.3% and Stratasys was declining 0.6%.

ePlus (PLUS) rose 0.9% after saying its board has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 1 million shares over a 12-month period beginning on May 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.