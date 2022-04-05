Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2022: GGR,CGNT,S,VRME,FCN

Technology stocks continued to lose ground on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 4.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Gogoro (GGR) slumped in its public markets debut, falling over 12%, one day after the battery swapping and vehicle platform provider completed its merger with blank-check company Poema Global. Gogoro shares opened at $15.99 apiece and quickly spiked to a first-day high of $17.99 only to turn south, sinking as much as 18% to an intra-day low of $13.11 a share.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) tumbled more than 31% after the security analytics company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share for its Q4 ended Jan. 31, more than halving its $0.36 profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue edged higher to $125 million, missing the $126.9 million Street view.

FTI Consulting (FCN) rose 1.4% after announcing a strategic alliance with SentinelOne (S), with the cybersecurity firm expected to accelerate FTI's response and investigations into cyber attacks. SentinelOne shares finished 7.9% lower this afternoon.

VerifyMe (VRME) climbed 2.1% Tuesday after it struck a deal to offer brand protection and consumer engagement services to an unspecified sports memorabilia company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.