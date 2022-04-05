Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2022: CGNT,FCN,S,VRME

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Cognyte Software (CGNT) tumbled more than 29% after the security analytics company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share for its Q4 ended Jan. 31, more than halving its $0.36 profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue edged higher to $125 million, missing the $126.9 million Street view.

FTI Consulting (FCN) rose 1.6% after announcing a strategic alliance with SentinelOne (S), with the cybersecurity firm expected to accelerate FTI's response and investigations into cyber attacks. Financial details of the new partnership were not disclosed. SentinelOne shares were 7.4% lower this afternoon.

VerifyMe (VRME) climbed 1.9% after Tuesday saying it will offer brand protection and consumer engagement services to an unspecified sports memorabilia company. Financial terms also were not disclosed.

