Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2022: CGNT, SPOT, GENI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.35% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.54% lower recently.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) was declining by more than 19% as it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.16 per diluted share, down from $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.22.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) podcast union Parcast Union said its members are ready to go on a strike if the company fails to meet its contract demands, Bloomberg News reported. Spotify Technology was slightly lower recently.

Genius Sports (GENI) was almost 2% higher after it agreed to a data tracking and video augmentation partnership with Mexican professional football club Necaxa.

