Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2021: LEAF, GHC, PLTR, PINS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.7% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up about 2%.

Leaf Group (LEAF) was gaining over 21% after education and media company Graham Holdings (GHC) agreed to acquire the company for $8.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $323 million.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was up more than 3% after saying it was awarded a contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration with a value of up to $89.9 million and for a duration of up to five years.

Pinterest (PINS) is currently in discussions to acquire the maker of the photography app VSCO, The New York Times reported, citing sources. Pinterest was climbing up 2.5%.

