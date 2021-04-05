Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2021: DBD,BRKS,PLTR,GOOG,GOOGL,ORCL

Technology stocks held on to most of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) declined fractionally after Monday announcing the sale of its Asia Pacific electronic security business to privately held systems integrator Convergint Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) climbed 2% after the software firm said it received a new contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration slated to run up to five years and valued at up to $89.9 million.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) climbed 4.1% after the US Supreme Court sided with the internet conglomerate's Google unit in a software copyright fight with Oracle (ORCL), ruling 6-to-2 that Google's use of about 11,500 lines of Oracle's code for its Android operating system represented "fair use." Oracle shares were 4% higher.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) was surging, earlier climbing almost 12% to a best-ever $101.43 a share, after B Riley raised its price target for the chipmaking equipment company by $20 to $125 a share and also reiterated its buy rating.

