Technology Sector Update for 04/05/2021: BRKS,PLTR,GOOG,GOOGL,ORCL

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Brooks Automation (BRKS) was surging, recently climbing almost 12% to a best-ever $101.43 a share, after B Riley raised its price target for the chipmaking equipment company by $20 to $125 a share and also reiterated its buy rating.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) climbed 4.3% after the US Supreme Court sided with the internet conglomerate's Google unit in a software copyright fight with Oracle (ORCL), ruling 6-to-2 that Google's use of about 11,500 lines of Oracle's code for its Android operating system represented "fair use." Oracle shares were 4% higher.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) climbed 4% after the counterterrorism software firm said it received a new contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration slated to run up to five years and valued at up to $89.9 million.

