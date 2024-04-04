News & Insights

Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2024: HUBS, GOOG, ZETA, SEDG

April 04, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Tech stocks rose Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index increased 0.8%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has been speaking to its advisers about possibly making an offer for HubSpot (HUBS), Reuters reported Thursday. HubSpot shares jumped 7.6%, while Alphabet was down 0.4%.

Zeta Global (ZETA) shares surged nearly 17% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and raised the price target to $17 from $12.

SolarEdge (SEDG) popped 6.2% after the company said Thursday that it has closed the acquisition of Wevo Energy, an electric vehicle charging optimization and management software startup.

