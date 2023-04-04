Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2023: WBX, MMAT

Technology stocks were slightly higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.4% higher.

Wallbox (WBX) was up 2.7% after saying late Monday it filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement for an at-the-market equity offering of up to $100 million of Class A ordinary shares.

Meta Materials (MMAT) stock was up 5.8% after the company's Chief Executive Georgios Palikaras along with Chief Financial and Operating Officer Kenneth Rice disclosed the acquisition of company shares in a regulatory filing on Monday.

