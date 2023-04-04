Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2023: AAPL, VORB, AI, INTC, TSEM, SIMO, MXL

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling about 2.0%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) wasn't able to register part of a trademark for its Apple Music service as a US court ruled in favor of a musician who challenged its application, Reuters reported. Apple shares ended down about 0.3%.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) and its US subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, less than a week after the satellite-launch venture failed to raise enough capital to continue business operations. Virgin Orbit shares were down over 23%.

C3.ai (AI) fell over 26% after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital said it sent a letter to the software company's auditor, alleging accounting and disclosure irregularities.

Chinese regulators are slowing down their merger reviews of proposed acquisitions by US companies, including Intel's (INTC) bid for Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and MaxLinear's (MXL) proposed takeover of Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO), according to The Wall Street Journal. Intel shares were up 0.6%, Tower Semiconductor was up 0.1%, MaxLinear was down 1.6%, and Silicon Motion was down 1.8%.

