Technology
TWTR

Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2022: TWTR,APPN,LOGI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) jumped over 28% after a regulatory filing showed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk owns nearly 73.5 million of the social media company's shares, equal to a 9.2% equity stake valued at around $2.89 billion based on Twitter's closing price on Friday.

Appian (APPN) climbed 6.5% after the software firm promoted Mark Matheos to chief financial officer, effective April 1, succeeding Mark Lynch, who will remain with Appian as a consultant through Q2. Matheos previously was chief accounting officer at Appian.

Logitech International (LOGI) rose 5.7% following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the computer peripherals company to buy from neutral.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR APPN LOGI

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular