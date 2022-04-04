Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2022: TWTR,APPN,LOGI

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) jumped over 28% after a regulatory filing showed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk owns nearly 73.5 million of the social media company's shares, equal to a 9.2% equity stake valued at around $2.89 billion based on Twitter's closing price on Friday.

Appian (APPN) climbed 6.5% after the software firm promoted Mark Matheos to chief financial officer, effective April 1, succeeding Mark Lynch, who will remain with Appian as a consultant through Q2. Matheos previously was chief accounting officer at Appian.

Logitech International (LOGI) rose 5.7% following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the computer peripherals company to buy from neutral.

