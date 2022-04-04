Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2022: TWTR, TSLA, CAMT, PERI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.20% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.24% higher recently.

Twitter (TWTR) was gaining over 21% in value after Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media giant through a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Camtek (CAMT) was over 9% higher after saying it expects to report Q1 preliminary revenue of about $77 million, up from its previous guidance of $75 million to $76 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $75.6 million in revenue for Q1.

Perion Network (PERI) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it expects preliminary Q1 revenue of $125 million, compared with $89.8 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $119.2 million in revenue for Q1.

