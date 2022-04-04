Technology
TWTR

Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2022: TWTR, TSLA, CAMT, PERI, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.20% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.24% higher recently.

Twitter (TWTR) was gaining over 21% in value after Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media giant through a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Camtek (CAMT) was over 9% higher after saying it expects to report Q1 preliminary revenue of about $77 million, up from its previous guidance of $75 million to $76 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $75.6 million in revenue for Q1.

Perion Network (PERI) was advancing by more than 6% after saying it expects preliminary Q1 revenue of $125 million, compared with $89.8 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $119.2 million in revenue for Q1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR TSLA CAMT PERI XLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular