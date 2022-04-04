Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2022: EVBG,TWTR,TSLA,APPN,LOGI

Technology stocks extended their Monday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Everbridge (EVBG) added 7.9 after Ancora Holdings Group repeated its request for a strategic review of the software firm. Ancora last month urged the Everbridge board to begin an immediate review of its strategic alternatives, saying the company's shares were "dramatically undervalued" and adding a well-capitalized buyer could deliver more than $70 per share based on recent sale multiples for the company's peers.

Appian (APPN) climbed 6.4% after the software firm promoted Mark Matheos to chief financial officer, effective April 1, succeeding Mark Lynch, who will remain with Appian as a consultant through Q2. Matheos previously was chief accounting officer at Appian.

Logitech International (LOGI) rose 6.9% following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the computer peripherals company to buy from neutral.

Twitter (TWTR) jumped nearly 27% after a regulatory filing showed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk owns nearly 73.5 million of the social media company's shares, equal to a 9.2% equity stake valued at around $2.89 billion based on Twitter's closing price on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.