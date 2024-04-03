Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2024: XLK, XSD, INTC, AYI, AMBA

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) retreating 0.4% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally down.

Intel (INTC) officials said the company's chip foundry business suffered a 2023 operating loss of $7 billion on sales of $18.9 billion, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion on $27.5 billion in sales a year earlier, news outlets reported. Intel shares were down 5.4% pre-bell Wednesday.

Acuity Brands (AYI) was up 0.3% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.38 per diluted share, up from $3.06 a year earlier.

Ambarella (AMBA) and SANY Group said that they have agreed to collaborate on advanced mobility services, with SANY using Ambarella's CV3-AD family of automotive artificial intelligence domain controller systems-on-chip in developing advanced automated driving features for its vehicles. Ambarella shares were down 0.8% premarket Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.