Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2024: INTC, CASA, SPOT

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) officials said the company's chip foundry business suffered a 2023 operating loss of $7 billion on sales of $18.9 billion, widening from a loss of $5.2 billion on $27.5 billion in sales a year earlier, news outlets reported. Intel shares sank 7.4%.

Casa Systems (CASA) shares plunged 81% after it said Wednesday it has begun a court-supervised Chapter 11 sale of its businesses. The company said that it has reached agreements to sell its 5G mobile core and RAN assets to Lumine and its cable business to Vecima Networks.

Spotify (SPOT) plans to increase subscription prices in five countries, including the UK, Australia and Pakistan, by $1 to $2 per month by the end of April, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Spotify shares spiked 6.4%.

