Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2023: SSYS, NNDM, FCUV, DGLY

April 03, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.9%.

In company news, Stratasys (SSYS) said that its board has rejected a revised unsolicited takeover offer from Nano Dimension (NNDM) for $19.55 per share in cash. Stratasys shares were down 2.8% and Nano Dimension was down 0.2%.

Digital Ally (DGLY) was declining over 11% after it reported a 2022 net loss of $8.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.14 a share in 2021.

Focus Universal (FCUV) was down 4% even after saying it secured two new patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office covering its power line communication business.

